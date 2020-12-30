Sick pay discussed for Mid-Ulster councillors!

Sick pay discussed for Mid-Ulster councillors!
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

MID-Ulster District Council is to seek financial support for councillors who require extended periods of absence.
At present, there is no scheme in place to pay councillors should they take maternity/paternity leave or require extended periods of leave due to sickness.
The issue was raised at Council’s monthly meeting in December by Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan who noted Council had already backed a motion on the idea when it was brought to the chamber over four years ago.

Read the full story in this week's Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271