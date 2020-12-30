Ballygawley Covid death at Christmas

THE funeral of a well-loved Ballygawley woman has taken place on Christmas Eve.

Nuala McLaughlin (nee McAnenly), passed away peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, on 22nd December due to Covid-19.

The funeral left the McAnenly family home on the Glencull Road, Ballygawley for interment in St Malachy’s Cemetery with Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Ballymacilroy on 24th December.

Mrs McLaughlin was a social worker for more than 20 years.

In a statement posted online, the Western Trust said: “Everyone within the Western Trust are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our dear friend and colleague, Nuala McLaughlin.

“The challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic have been very tough on all Health and Social Care staff and it is most difficult when we lose one of our own directly for the first time to this disease. Nuala was a highly valued member of our team and more importantly our friend.”

