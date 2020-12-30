Margaret wins Lidl Trolley Dash in Dungannon

Festive fever swept the country on Saturday, December 12 as Lidl Northern Ireland shoppers went wild in the aisles for the supermarkets annual Trolley Dash fundraiser, bagging their Christmas shop and a host of festive treats for free, all to raise vital funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Lidl shoppers in Co. Tyrone raised an amazing £10,846 for charity in the sixth year of this flagship fundraising event including winning customer, Margaret Devlin, from Coalisland, who took part in the dash at Lidl’s Dungannon branch and bagged a feast worth £245.11!

