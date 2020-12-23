Health & Social Care arrangements over Christmas and New Year

THIS year, more than ever, the health and social care system would like to encourage everyone to look after themselves, both physically and mentally, and take actions that will help them stay well during the winter.

As we head into the holidays, the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) together with the Southern HSC Trust, GPs, pharmacists and dentists, want to assure you that arrangements are in place should you or a member of your family become ill or have an accident over the Christmas and the New Year holiday period.

If you feel unwell it is also important to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms, so you can get better quicker.

Self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries.

A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds and upset stomachs can be treated with over-the-counter medicines and plenty of rest.

Pharmacy Rota

Christmas Day: Boots, Castle Buildings, Market Square, Dungannon, 12pm – 1pm.

Boxing Day: Boots, Castle Buildings, Market Square, Dungannon, 12pm – 2pm and 6pm – 7pm.

Sunday, December 27: Paul Donaghy, Phamacy, 59 Irish Street, Dungannon, 12pm – 1pm.

New Year’s Day: Medichem, 3 Castle Court, Thomas Street, Dungannon, 12pm – 1pm.

GP services

Same day appointments will be available when GP surgeries re-open from 29th December 2020 and 4th January 2021. Contact your GP on the usual numbers.

GP practices will be closed from 25th December 2020 – 28th December 2020 and 1st January 2021.

GP Out-of-hours



GP Out of Hours is for urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed.

Southern Trust 028 3839 9201

Northern Trust 028 2566 3500

Covid Centres

Operating as normal over the Christmas period (7 days per week 8am-10pm)

Please note access to Covid Centres is via a GP practice or Out of Hours referral.

Out of hours Dental Services

For out of hours urgent dental problems, patients should ring their dental surgery or if they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dentist. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or referral to an Urgent Dental Care Centre.

Urgent Dental Care Centres will operate morning clinics from 25th December 2020 to 28th December 2020 and from 1st Jan 2021 to 3rd Jan 2021 on a referral basis only.

Urgent eye care

If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance. If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out-of-hours Emergency Social Work Service

The out of hours Emergency Social Work Service is available outside normal office hours and on weekends, Bank Holidays and Public Holidays for genuine emergencies that cannot wait until the next working day. You can contact the service on 028 9504 9999.

Emergency Departments

Emergency Departments provide the highest level of emergency care for patients with sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

The Phone First service is now in operation at Daisy Hill Hospital, CraigavonArea Hospital and South Tyrone Hospital Minor Injuries Unit.

People who are unwell, have an illness or injury which requires urgent treatment but is not life threatening and are considering travelling to the Emergency Departments (EDs) and Minor Injuries Units should ‘Phone First’.

Phone First: 0300 123 3 111

Interpreter Now app: https://interpreternow.co.uk/hscni. Phone First text relay number: 18001 0300 123 3 111

The service operates from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

For all emergencies that are life threatening, always call 999 immediately. This can include: Stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma.

Mental health emergency

For mental health emergencies, call Lifeline free, in confidence, 24/7 on 0808 808 8000.

For COVID-19 related mental health and wellbeing, see https://covidwellbeingni.info/