Christmas plans in chaos

CHRISTMAS holiday plans for families in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster have been thrown into chaos with the announcement at the weekend that bubbling arrangements are being reduced by the Executive.

The Executive has agreed to reduce the five-day Christmas bubbling arrangements in the region to one day.

It follows news that a new variant of coronavirus has taken hold in London and the South East of England.

As a result there will be fewer get-togethers in homes locally over the festive period as many families will be unable to get loved ones home for Christmas from parts of England and Scotland, which are under lockdown.

Meanwhile, infection rates in Mid-Ulster have risen significantly over the last week with more deaths also recorded.

