Dungannon Mill records discovered

Dungannon Mill records discovered
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

During the Summer, Donaghmore Historical Society’s AVERIL MORROW came upon a number of record books rescued after Dickson’s Mill in Dungannon closed in the late 1970s. Read about the fascinating Dungannon mill in our two-page special this week.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271