Dungannon Mill records discovered

Thursday 10 December 2020 19:05
During the Summer, Donaghmore Historical Society’s AVERIL MORROW came upon a number of record books rescued after Dickson’s Mill in Dungannon closed in the late 1970s. Read about the fascinating Dungannon mill in our two-page special this week.
