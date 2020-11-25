Mid-Ulster tops in NI for Covid infection rates

CORONAVIRUS infections rates in Mid-Ulster have risen slightly and are now the highest in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

Eleven more people have died in Mid-Ulster over the last week after contracting coronavirus.

Over the last seven days (Nov 16-22) there were 336 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 227.8 per 100k. This is the highest rate of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland, ahead of Derry City and Strabane, where the rate is 223 per 100k.

Mid-Ulster's figure was slightly up on the previous seven-day period (November 9-15) when 316 new cases were recorded, giving a rate of 214.2 per 100k.

A further 32 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mid-Ulster on Monday. Derry City and Strabane topped the list with 40 new cases.

It brings the total number of Covid cases in Mid-Ulster since the crisis began to 4,631.

Unsurprisingly, postcodes in Mid-Ulster are near the top of the coronavirus charts.

In BT80, there were 80 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 16-22), giving a rate of 326.4 per 100,000.

In BT70, there were 51 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 16-22), giving a rate of 235 per 100,000.

And in BT71, there were 81 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 16-22), giving a rate of 187.7 per 100,000. Overall, the Department of Health reported a further three deaths and 280 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

It brings to 50,064 the number of new cases that have been diagnosed since the outbreak in NI. There are 438 patients with the virus in hospitals, with 37 patients in intensive care, of which 30 are on ventilators..

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 936. Of these, 68 have been in Mid-Ulster, an increase of 11 over the last week.