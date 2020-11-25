Covid fails to put brakes on annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run as event moves online

THIS year's Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has moved online due to the coronavuris pandemic.

The famous tractor run – now in its ninth year – is one of the largest in Ireland. Hundreds of tractors take part and the event has raised £463,000 for local charities over the years.

Over 730 tractors attended in 2019, leaving Armagh and travelling to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill, before returning to Armagh.

Aware of the impact that the Covid pandemic has had on local communities, and on the income charities normally receive, the committee decided to press ahead with a “virtual” tractor run – with proceeds in aid of Air Ambulance NI, Southern Area Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

A spokesperson said: “Paramount to the annual tractor run is the well-being of all participants and attendees, with thousands in attendance on the day.

“During this pandemic, therefore, the decision was taken that an online virtual tractor run will occur to ensure the continued safety of our community during Covid-19.

“2020 is a year we will never forget, but we want to show that our community can pull together and make sure we get those really important donations to the three charities - whilst also promoting our farming community.”

To support the online Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run, make your normal suggested donation fee on the Virgin Money Giving website: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.

com/ChristmasTractorRun.

Once you’ve made your donation, email your Virgin Money Giving reference number and a photograph or video of your tractor to the team to be included in the online tractor run video - email christmastractorrun@

hotmail.com.

Then don’t forget to keep an eye out on the W A Livingstone & Sons Facebook page for event details and the online tractor run video launch on Saturday 2nd January 2021.