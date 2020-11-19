Coalisland woman drives off with new car after winning hospice draw

A COALISLAND woman said “the smile hasn’t left my face” since she found out she was the lucky winner of a new car.

Charlene McGurk picked up the keys to a Renault Clio after her name was pulled out of a draw in aid of the Southern Area Hospice.

“I am so delighted, the smile hasn’t left my face since I received the phone call to say I had won,” said Charlene.

“I bought an entry online mainly to support the hospice and never imagined I would ever win. I am so thrilled and can’t wait to hit the road in my new Clio.”

The draw took place on Saturday, November 7 at Shelbourne Motors in Newry with the chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Laura Devlin, in attendance to verify the draw.

Charlene later paid a visit to Shelbourne Motors to collect her new wheels.

As well as a new car, Charlene also won one year’s free insurance, sponsored by AbbeyAutoline.

Ronan Marshall, Group Marketing Manager at Shelbourne Motors, said: “We are thrilled to have been involved with this fantastic fundraising drive for the Southern Area Hospice.

“As a local business with 150 employees working and living within the area, many of our colleagues and customers have had first-hand experience of the outstanding work that the hospice provides.

“Every single entry into the ‘Win a Clio’ competition has helped in some way towards this service and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to supply the prize.

“On behalf of the entire team at Shelbourne Motors I would like to congratulate Charlene and wish her all the best with her prize.”

Southern Area Hospice Services congratulated Charlene on her win and wished her many years of happy motoring with her new car.

Despite many of their fundraising events being affected due to the pandemic, the hospice has continued to provide the highest level of care to patients and their families through these very difficult times.

Southern Area Hospice Services extended their thanks to Shelbourne Motors, Renault, AbbeyAutoline and the Oaks Centre in Dungannon for their help and support with the car competition.