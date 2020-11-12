Covid rates on decrease in Mid-Ulster

LATEST figures released by the Department of Health show that the rate of coronavirus infections in Mid-Ulster has dropped substantially.

Over the last seven days (November 2-8), there were 418 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 283.4 per 100k, the highest rate in Northern Ireland.

However, Mid-Ulster's figure was substantially down on the previous seven-day period (Oct 26-Nov 1) when 620 new cases were recorded, giving a rate of 420.3 per 100k.

A further 69 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mid-Ulster on Monday, the joint second highest total of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland, along with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon. Belfast topped the list with 70 new cases.

It brings the total number of Covid cases in Mid-Ulster since the crisis began to 4,009.

Postcodes in Mid-Ulster are still near the top of the coronavirus charts.

In BT80, there were 112 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 2-8), giving a rate of 457 per 100,000.

However, this is a reduction on the the previous seven-day period (Oct 26-Nov 1) when the rate was 669.1 per 100,000.

In BT70 in Mid Ulster in the last seven days (Nov 2-8), there were 46 postive cases, giving a rate of 212 per 100,000.

And in BT71, there were 111 postive cases recorded in the last seven days (Nov 2-8), giving a rate of 257.2 per 100,000.

Overall, the Department of Health reported a further 10 deaths and 471 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

It brings to 43,388 the number of new cases that has been diagnosed since the outbreak in NI. There are 426 patients with the virus in hospitals and 55 patients in intensive care, 43 of which are on a ventilator.

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 791.

Of these, 51 have been in Mid-Ulster, an increase of seven over the last week.