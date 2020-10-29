Lavish Preferences four-day promotional event with 20% discount

Christmas decorations have been synonymous for many years with The Linen Green and particularly in the past number of years with Lavish Preferences. This is the seventh Christmas season for Lavish Preferences since it first opened in 2014 and this year is set to be very different because of COVID19.

Alison McFarland, who set up Lavish Preferences in 2014, started her Christmas 2020 preparations back in January 2020 long before COVID19 was known to us. The search for the next Christmas involves visiting Trade Fairs and showrooms across UK and Ireland to find the range of products that starts to arrive in store from early September. While Alison says the process hasn’t changed much over the years the product and styles change year by year. Alison says the biggest changes in the last few years has been technology-driven with the development of LED lighting which has introduced highly illuminated battery-powered decorations that create the sparkle sought in the home

Normally Lavish Preferences have a promotional day event each October but this year this has had to totally change because of COVID19. Back in June the store was reconfigured to operate a one-way system, floor directional and social distancing markings installed, perspex counter screens and automatic hand-sanitising stations installed. Regular fogging is carried out over-night to maintain a safe environment for both customers and staff.

For Christmas 2020 Lavish Preferences are now holding a 4-day promotional event, from Thursday 29th October to Monday 2nd November, with 20% discount on all Christmas stock. This longer period is being implemented with customer safety being of paramount importance and ensuring social distancing can be maintained in store while maintaining the special atmosphere. At the heart of the store’s seasonal display is Santa in control of the wee grey Fergie tractor.

Lavish Preferences are using the latest technology in the form of store entrance traffic lights to manage store numbers and ensure social distancing is maintained. Camera technology has been fitted at entrances/exits which automatically detects entry/exit and displays green or red indicators to customers as well as providing important statistics on how many customers are in store at any single time.

Alison and the team comprising of Danielle, Violet, Heather, Kate and Ellie are all so passionate about Christmas and believe that after all the restriction to normal life and activity as well as being restricted to our homes in 2020 that people want something special for this particular Christmas and there is certainly that special item to be found by everyone in Lavish Preferences.