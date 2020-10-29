Time is running out to get entered for Hospice Oaks Car Competition

SOUTHERN Area Hospice Services are reminding everyone that time is running out to enter their ‘Win a CLIO’ competition which gives you the chance to win an All-New Renault Clio 1.0 SCe 75 Play with one year’s free insurance for just £20.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Southern Area Hospice Services had to cancel and postpone many of their usual fundraising events and campaigns this year, however with the support of Renault, Shelbourne Motors, Abbey Autoline and the Oaks Centre in Dungannon they are delighted that they have been able to proceed with their car competition.

Whilst many of their fundraising events were affected due to the pandemic, Hospice care was unaffected and the Southern Area Hospice Services has continued to provide the highest level of care and support to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease right throughout these difficult times. Campaigns such as the car competition are vital in ensuring they can continue to do so.

So why not get your entry in to support your local Hospice and for your chance to win a brand new car? For just £20 you could be driving away in a fabulous All-New Renault Clio 1.0 SCe 75 Play on 7th November 2020 when the draw takes place. Entries will close on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 9pm so be sure to get your entry in before then.

You can enter online at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/competition OR by ringing the Hospice Fundraising Department on 028 30267711 and entering over the phone. Sincere thanks are extended to everyone who continues to support the Hospice through these times.