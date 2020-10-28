Covid Test centre at Dungannon Rugby Club

Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Rosemary Barton MLA, and Councillor Walter Cuddy are pleased to learn that a mobile testing unit has been set up at Dungannon Rugby Club, 36 Moy Road, Dungannon and will be open from 10.30am to 3.30pm and can be booked through normal booking channels.

Rosemary said: “it is vital with increasing rates of the virus that if anyone has the symptoms that they should get tested and as well at 4 fixed drive – through sites with one in Enniskillen which are open 7 days per week and this additional mobile testing unit in Dungannon will help serve those who live in South Tyrone and the unit at Mid Ulster Sports Arena means that people will not have to travel long distances.

"We are grateful for Dungannon Rugby Club for making their premises available because they have been forced to halt all sporting activities at the club because of restrictions.”

