Post Office returns to Newmills

The Post Office is finally making a welcome return to the village of Newmills and the occasion was marked by an official opening attended by the Chairman of Mid-Ulster District Council on Friday.

The Post Office is now located in the awarding winner local Mace store, (Mace Store Of the Year 2019/2020) and has been an objective of owner Ms. Arlene McFarland since acquiring her new site in September 2018 to bring the local Post Office back to the local area. Indeed this has been in Arlene’s agenda since she first initially opened the Mace store in July 2014. The addition of the Post Office will add to the customer convenience offering a wide variety of services, to the local community of Newmills.

Newmills did have a Post Office in the past but when the premises ceased trading so did the Post Office some years ago. Naturally this was a major blow to the community of Newmills which resulted in no local facility for post, banking or savings.

There is a lot of competition to get accepted for the Post Office and indeed the process is not without stress and disappointments along the way, however, despite fierce competition and several setbacks, Arlene and her team continued to put in many hours filling in forms, emails and phone calls and presented their case to the Post Office. With the valued help of local UUP councillor Robert Colvin who provided a detailed report to support the application, the end result was very positive.

Cllr. Colvin said: ‘I was very pleased to assist Arlene and her team to get this worthwhile project over the line’. I would say for her this is the icing on the cake.” Arlene would also like to highlight that the guidance and support from the Post Office team has been invaluable.

Arlene, being local herself, is delighted with the acquirement of the Post Office and it is clearly another service that the store can provide to the local community. The local community is at the heart of Arlene’s ethos within the store and she strives to continually improve the store to meet the ever-changing needs of the community and her customers.

The team would also like to take this opportunity to re-launch their Munch & Co hot/cold deli offering. The team has been working hard to create new menus and dishes to appeal to everyone so keep an eye on our social media updates!

Arlene could not be prouder of the store and focus around the local community. As proudly mentioned previously, this is an award-winning site, offering a fantastic range of grocery, fresh and frozen lines, ATM, hot and cold deli products, Frank and Honest Coffee to go and Payzone. Mace Newmills are also an active member of the local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and provide the service of being a ‘safezone’ for anyone who may require help.

Another MLA councillor Keith Buchannon has worked with the Newmills Neighbourhood Community Group and Arlene to assist in the purchase of the first speed indicator for the village. This has been an ongoing project for some time now. Keith worked alongside Bronagh Curran of Firtree Developments, which kindly donated the funds to make this possible.

Another thank you must go to Andy Griggs and his team of volunteers who have endeavoured to make the village of Newmills more colourful with the addition of the community wildlife garden. This is a pleasure to enjoy and relax in.

In these uncertain times, it is important that we can now offer our local community everything in store in a safe environment.

Newmills is definitely the place to be

Arlene would like to say thank you to everyone who has stood by and supported her in these very uncertain times. It is always very humbling to see folk come together and support each other.

And she and her team are looking forward to catering for everyone's needs in the Newmills Mace store and the new Newmills Post Office.