Be a part of Census 2021

Recruiting now for temporary Census staff in your area

NISRA has launched its recruitment campaign for Census 2021. Almost 1900 temporary field staff will be required to help with census operations throughout Northern Ireland. If you are a people person, have great customer service skills and want to be part of something that affects all of us, then take a look to see how you can get involved in your area.

Closing date for completed applications is 12 noon on Friday 30 October 2020.

What is the census?

The census takes place once every ten years and is a count of our population and housing. It’s the largest and most complex statistical exercise undertaken in Northern Ireland and provides a benchmark on the size of our population. Census statistics are also used by central and local government, health providers, academia, commercial businesses and others to develop policies and plan services. The next census is planned for 21st March 2021 and will be managed by the Census Office within the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

What roles are currently available and where?

NISRA is seeking to recruit Census Enumerators across Northern Ireland. These are temporary appointments from February/March to May 2021.

What will my responsibilities be?

As an Enumerator, you will work from home and carry out enumeration duties in your allocated Enumeration District (ED). The main focus of the role will be following up with all households from which a census form has not been received. This role is key in ensuring the success of Census 2021.

A detailed job description can be found at www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk

You can also find out more on our social channels – Twitter: @NISRA

or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nisra.gov.uk

What salary is being offered?

Census Enumerators will be employed on a fee pay basis and receive a total fee payment of

£1,000 (gross).

When is the closing date for applications?

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12 noon on Friday 30 October 2020.

Be a part of Census 2021

For more information and to apply, visit: www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk