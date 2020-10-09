Pomeroy men creating wonders in their shed

POMEROY Men’s Shed is back at work!

The shed brings together men to share their skills, have a laugh and enjoy a cup of tea while working on practical activities of their choice.

Operating from Unit 8 at The Rowan Tree Centre, Pomeroy, the men produce a range of items including Jack and Jill seats, planters, garden ornaments and nest boxes to name but a few.

The shed operates Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and involves a range of activities including wood work, painting, metal work, and gardening.

The group are currently working on restoring an old donkey cart and - with winter fast approaching - kindling for the fire.

Christmas is also not far away and Pomeroy Men's Shed are producing metal Christmas trees, which would look wonderful in your garden.

Selling the items they produce helps to sustain the work of the group.

New members would be made very welcome. A "Men's Shed" is a place to feel at home and pursue practical interests with a high degree of autonomy. Men can share the tools and resources they need to work on projects of their own choosing, at their own pace and in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment.

To get involved, or to purchase any of the items produced by Pomeroy Men's Shed, call into their unit at The Rowan Tree Centre, Pomeroy, or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/

Pomeroy-mens-shed.

The shed has been supported by the Connecting Pomeroy project, funded through the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and led by Mid-Ulster District Council.