Toyota lets the sun shine in with new Aygo X Air Edition

Aygo X, Toyota’s muscular mini-SUV, opens up to the great outdoors with a new Air Edition model that comes with a full-length, power-retracting canvas roof as standard.

This special version delivers all the style and equipment features that have made Aygo X a distinctive and successful addition to the small, city car market since its launch earlier this year.

The Air Edition is offered in Aygo X’s four spice-themed colours: Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige and Cardamom Green. Contrasts are struck by 18-inch matt black alloy wheels and coloured exterior trim details – front bumper and side sill inserts and highlighted wheel spokes in Chilli Red or Ginger Beige, according to the paint finish selected.

The colour theme continues in the cabin with accents on the black seat upholstery, door sills, steering wheel, gear stick and console.

The equipment specification mirrors that of the Aygo X Edge. Key features include multimedia system with eight-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic wipers, reversing camera, front fog lights and front and rear parking sensors.

There’s also the benefit of Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance features, including Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist, Automatic High Beam, intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Road Sign Assist. There is also a Driver Alert system that sounds a warning if it detects driver fatigue or a lapse in attention.

The Aygo X Air Edition is powered by Toyota’s economical three-cylinder petrol engine and is offered with either five-speed manual or automatic (CVT) transmission.

Exclusively available on-line

The limited run of Aygo X Air Edition models is available to purchase exclusively online, via the www.toyota.co.uk website. The simple and secure process allows customers to specify their vehicle and, if required make appropriate arrangements for part exchange of their current car and organise finance. The on-the-road prices are £19,045 for the Air Edition with manual transmission, £20,225 for the automatic.

Up to 10 years/100,000 miles warranty

In common with every new Toyota, the Aygo X Air Edition is eligible for Toyota warranty protection for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first). This comprises an initial three-year manufacturer warranty, followed by up to a further seven years of service-activated warranty.

For the first three years of the car’s life, owners can have it serviced at a place of their choice. When the new car warranty period expires, they can then benefit from an additional 12 months (or 10,000 miles) warranty when their vehicle has a qualifying service at an authorised Toyota workshop. The warranty is provided at no extra cost, up to a limit of 10 years/100,000 miles. Terms and conditions apply; full details are available at www.toyota.co.uk.