Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a wealth of features

The new Citroën C3 Aircross moves upmarket and asserts its premium character with a new more expressive look at the front, new rear quarter-light trim detailing, and more comfort on-board with the introduction of Advanced Comfort seats.

With New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV C-Series Edition you get a comprehensive features list, C-Series Edition personalisation, plus a great price.​ That’s a powerful package!​

New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV C-Series Edition stands out thanks to the Anodised Bronze colour pack, which features colour coordinated front skid plate inserts and door mirror covers. As well as a great level of specification listed below, you also benefit from the 14-Day Money Back Guarantee (on orders placed online), whether you order at the Citroën Store or at your local dealer.

This new top of the range version comes with a wealth of features, including opening panoramic roof with electric sunblind, colour head-up display, upgraded Hifi system, 17" Black Origami full black alloy wheels, and the Anodised Blue colour pack that's unique to this version.

New Citroën C3 Aircross Rip Curl is available to order from this July.

3 ENGINE OPTIONS

The technology and the promise of escape featuring a range of economical and efficient latest-generation engines. The SUV is available with a PureTech Petrol (110 and 130) or a BlueHDi Diesel (110) engine. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered with the PureTech 110 S&S and BlueHDI 110 S&S engines, while an EAT6 6-speed automatic gearbox is offered with the PureTech 130 S&S engine.

Ten Second Review

Just because a car is fashionable doesn't mean it can't also be practical too. For proof of that, Citroen brings us this C3 Aircross, now usefully revised in this updated form. This complete and highly personalisable package is their idea of what a little SUV should be.

What if you could have the style and adventurous feel of a small SUV. Combined with the interior space and flexibility of a small MPV People Carrier? It's a combination of virtues that many brands have promised. But which possibly this car actually delivers - the Citroen C3 Aircross.