Honda names its price for new Civic

Order books for the eleventh generation Honda Civic will open this month, with prices for the hybrid-powered hatchback starting at £29,595 and deliveries taking place from October.

The range kicks off with ‘Elegance’ trim and includes 17-inch alloys, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, a seven-inch digital driver binnacle and a multimedia system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Moving up to ‘Sport’ (£30,595) secures sports pedals and a fabric and synthetic leather combination trim for the seats. Outside, these cars are marked out by LED fog lights, gloss black mirror caps and window surrounds, and matching 18-inch black alloys.

Range-topping ‘Advance’ commands a £32,995 asking price and wear two-tone diamond cut 18-inch alloys. A panoramic sunroof and adaptive LED headlights also feature, while the cabin includes leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker stereo and larger 10.2-inch driver binnacle.

Irrespective of grade, every Civic comes with a comprehensive system of safety technologies and driver aids, including Lane Keeping Assistant System and the firm’s new Traffic Jam Assist function.

Under the bonnet sits Honda’s ‘e:HEV’ system – the same as what is deployed in the Jazz and HR-V – meaning a new 2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine paired with two electric motors to deliver 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT ‘box for a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds.

The arrival of the new Civic is significant as it marks the completion of the brand’s ‘Electric Vision’ strategy – a roadmap that was rolled out to ensure all of its mainstream passenger cars in Europe are electrified by 2022.

“The launch of the all-new Civic marks an important milestone for the brand, celebrating the iconic model with the best iteration yet,” says Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda UK. “It has once again set the benchmark in practicality, efficiency, performance and safety, tailored to modern customer demands across Europe.”

Now in this its fiftieth year, Honda dealerships have sold over 27.5 million Civic models across 170 countries since it first launched in 1972.