Jack Burrows lifts Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy!

The Irish Minibike Championship club held their fifth annual Awards Night at Ballyclare Golf Club recently.



Class sponsors, guests and award winners enjoyed their evening, which included a buffet and disco.



Jack Burrows was the most successful of the local contingent and was on hand to collect the Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy.



This trophy is the ‘original’ Neil Robinson Trophy and was presented to Jack by its custodian, Mr Trevor Armstrong, who spoke highly of both the club's efforts and professionalism in promoting youth in our sport in a fantastic paddock, which reminded him, of the way it was back in the 80s and 90s!



