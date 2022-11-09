Newmills man King has epic journey to France!

After a fantastic season in the Northern Ireland Autotest Championship, finishing second in the Large Saloon category and third overall, as well as helping the Northern Ireland A team retain the coveted Ken Wharton Memorial Trophy, Newmills’ Mark King last week revved up for another challenge.

King travelled to Marseille, France to compete at the FIA Motorsport Games where he represented the UK in the Auto Slalom category alongside team mate Laura Christmas.

Mark’s journey to the Games started back in June 2021 when the UK’s top Autotest and Autosolo competitors battled it out for the chance to represent the UK in the Auto Slalom discipline at the 2021 FIA Motorsport Games, which was unfortunately postponed due to COVID 19 travel restrictions.

Amongst them was Northern Ireland driving ace King.

