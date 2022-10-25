Newmills' King aims for Auto Slalom Crown at FIA Games

After a fantastic season in the Northern Ireland Autotest Championship, finishing second in the Large Saloon category and third overall, as well as helping the Northern Ireland A team retain the coveted Ken Wharton Memorial Trophy, Newmills' Mark King is revving up for another challenge.

This week he travels to compete at the FIA Motorsport Games in Marseille, France where he will represent the UK in the Auto Slalom category alongside team mate Laura Christmas.

Mark’s journey to the Games started back in June 2021 when the UK’s top Autotest and Autosolo competitors battled it out for the chance to represent the UK in the Auto Slalom discipline at the 2021 FIA Motorsport Games, which was unfortunately forced to be postponed due to COVID 19.

Amongst them was Northern Ireland driving ace King. Held at Finmere Airfield, the shootout organised by Motorsport UK and Oxford Motor Club saw 10 competitors get behind the wheel of two Mini Coopers, with the fastest female and fastest male competitors chosen to join Team UK.

Thirty-two year old Mark, who is more used to throwing his Vauxhall Nova around a car park like an ice skater does with their partner on the rink, settled into the mannerisms of the Mini Cooper provided and climbed to the top of the rostrum.

With that, King secured his place as the sole male Motorsport UK Auto Slalom representative and, alongside female winner and now team mate, Laura, the pairing will now compete against the best in the world at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Mark is a multiple times NI Autotest Large Saloon Champion, but the young driver’s greatest battle hasn’t been behind the wheel however, as just six years ago he was diagnosed with a sarcoma in his leg.

Undergoing surgery to have this removed, involved surgeons removing part of his femur and his knee joint.

His driving days seemed all but over, even should the treatment for his cancer be successful.

Not willing to cross the finish line for the final time, Mark was fitted with a fully prosthetic knee and underwent a year of intensive chemotherapy before being given the all clear.

Having been named the Association of Northern Ireland Car Clubs ‘Clubman of the Year’ in 2015, for his determination to continue to compete when he was undergoing his treatment, even winning a charity event in Scotland during this time, this petrolhead is a true inspiration.

Catching up with Mark prior to his departure for France, he commented: “It’s a massive privilege to be selected to represent your country on the world stage. It has been a long wait, following the postponement of the 2021 event, but I am looking forward to representing the autotest community!”

In a move to support a sustainable motorsport future, the FIA are providing all teams and drivers with an electric vehicle, as Mark explains, “It will be slightly different for us obviously, as it is an electric vehicle, but now that we know it’s the Opel Corsa-e Rally it should be fun.

“But as for the car control side of things, I think the autotesting gives me a good base for it. The Motorsport UK selection event was done in a one-make vehicle, with all ten competitors all using the same MINI Coopers.”

Mark continued, “This meant you didn’t have to worry about somebody having a better tyre, a better car, or more performance. Everyone starts with a level playing field. Even in the Olympics everyone tries using the same equipment and it’s good that this is where the FIA are trying to come from.”

Other than a few skiing holidays, King has never spent any time in the South of France, and little did he know that he would be competing in his favourite sport in such a beautiful region.

“It will be something different,” Mark said, “Even going to an international track outside of the UK is something I have never done. It has definitely been worth the journey to get to this point, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of many people.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my sponsors for their generosity in helping me to make it to the Games – The Boom Foundation, CrossFit Move Forward, the Eoin Henry Foundation, O’Hagan Crane Hire, Mid-Ulster District Council and Moyola Precision Engineering. As well as the Motor Clubs who have kindly supported me – Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Motorsport Recovery NI, Thoroughbred Sports Car Club and the Ulster Automobile Club.

"My family, friend and the whole motorsport community here in NI and across on the mainland have been a massive support and I hope I can do them proud and bring some silverware back from France.”

Since surgery, Mark doesn’t feel like he is any better or worse off than before the operation and treatment. In chatting, it is likely he will lose a few tenths going through airport security, but let’s hope this is the only place he will lose time.

The FIA Motorsport Games will feature an expanded programme of 18 disciplines when it returns to action, representing a threefold increase on the inaugural edition. Launched in 2019, the event’s unique format sees international racers compete for gold in the colours of their national flag.

The six disciplines that formed the schedule at the maiden running will return this year, while an influx of exciting additions will bring considerable variety to the competition.

One of 10 new disciplines for the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games, Auto Slalom will feature a total of 26 nations competing on a bespoke course at Circuit Paul Ricard – all with the same vehicle – the Opel Corsa-e Rally.

The Auto Slalom joins the Karting Slalom competition as the two disciplines which will use electric vehicles for the event. Both Auto Slalom and Karting Slalom will have two drivers from each nation - one male, one female.

Originally launched in 2019, the Opel Corsa-e Rally is used in rallying competition in a championship coordinated by Opel and its partner, ADAC.

It features a fully ecologically sustainable charging infrastructure with quick recharging capabilities. The Opel Corsa-e Rally provides impressive performance due with impressive torque (260 Nm), racing suspension, and slip differential.

Auto Slalom pits competitors against the stopwatch through a series of low-to-medium speed corners on a set course. The fastest competitors will compete to earn gold, silver, or bronze medals for their nation at the FIA Motorsport Games.

The Auto Slalom competition kicks off on Thursday 27th October, and runs through each day of competition, with the final taking place on Sunday 30th October.



We wish Mark all the very best of luck in his endeavours in France and hope he comes back with a Gold medal round his neck.