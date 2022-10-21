Cookstown rider Jack Burrows clinches prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy

Friday 21 October 2022 10:39

On a day when three local riders clinched championships at the final round of the 2022 IMC Series, it was Jack Burrows who stamped his supremacy in the Misano Junior Mini GP Championship by clinching the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy.

It was a race which saw both Jack and fellow local rider Lewis Mullen go into the final round, with whoever won the last race clinching the trophy.

For Burrows, it was a day to remember: pole position, three wins from three starts, and despite the cold conditions, also setting a new class record!

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

