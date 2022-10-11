Ballygawley boy is Karting hero!

Ballygawley boy is Karting hero!
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 11 October 2022 15:56

Ballygawley youngster Charlie Condy has been crowned the Northern Ireland Karting champion for 2022!

Saturday 8th October saw the last round of the NIKA Championships held at Bishopscourt race circuit.

After the rain on Friday it was welcome to see dry weather and the sun even made an appearance on race day.

This was one of biggest race meetings in recent years at Bishopscourt race circuit with strong competition represented in each class.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271