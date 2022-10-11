Ballygawley boy is Karting hero!

Ballygawley youngster Charlie Condy has been crowned the Northern Ireland Karting champion for 2022!

Saturday 8th October saw the last round of the NIKA Championships held at Bishopscourt race circuit.

After the rain on Friday it was welcome to see dry weather and the sun even made an appearance on race day.

This was one of biggest race meetings in recent years at Bishopscourt race circuit with strong competition represented in each class.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.