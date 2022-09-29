Aughnacloy’s Kyle on top of the world!

Aughnacloy’s Kyle on top of the world!
Kyle Beattie from Aughnacloy was victorious in the 61st running of the Superstox Championship of the World at Aghadowey Oval last weekend.

A full field of 34 Superstox came to grid for the Mk2 Escort Shells & Spares World Championship race, one of the oldest and most prestigious in the sport of oval racing. England’s Michael Green was on pole position alongside local star Craig McConnell.

As expected the opening laps were hectic, with an early caution for turn one drama quickly followed by another, again for an incident on the Brown Trout Bend.

Green and McConnell both had got their noses in front early on, but it was now Beattie who hit the top spot. Despite McConnell’s best efforts to get back on terms as the race progressed, it was Beattie who took the chequered flag to tremendous applause all around the stadium.

