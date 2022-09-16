Autotest Championship comes to a close

In what can only be described as a sensational end to the season at the tenth round of the 2022 Northern Ireland Autotest Championship, sponsored by McMillan Specialist Cars of Antrim, the reigning Champion Steven Ferguson secured his eight win of the season, as well securing him the 2022 Overall Championship win, making it his eighth time of taking the title.

Organised by the Autotest Drivers Club and hosted at Transport Training Services, Nutts Corner the competition was fierce throughout the classes and categories with competitors forced to work hard on the tight and tricky tests.

