Loughgall’s Jamie McCann wins Moffett Shield

Scotch Street driver Gary Woolsey was the man to beat at Tullyroan Oval on Sunday afternoon, as he took a polished heat and final double in the National Hot Rods.

In glorious sunshine and in front of a large crowd, Loughgall’s Jamie McCann won the Moffett Shield for Superstox whilst Ballykelly’s Matthew Nichol won the Tullyroan Challenge Cup for 2L National Bangers.

Other feature races fell to Chris Hamill in the 1300 Stock Cars and Martin O’Flaherty in the Lightning Rods.

