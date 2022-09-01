Loughgall’s Jamie McCann wins Moffett Shield

Loughgall’s Jamie McCann wins Moffett Shield
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Thursday 1 September 2022 17:23

Scotch Street driver Gary Woolsey was the man to beat at Tullyroan Oval on Sunday afternoon, as he took a polished heat and final double in the National Hot Rods.

In glorious sunshine and in front of a large crowd, Loughgall’s Jamie McCann won the Moffett Shield for Superstox whilst Ballykelly’s Matthew Nichol won the Tullyroan Challenge Cup for 2L National Bangers.

Other feature races fell to Chris Hamill in the 1300 Stock Cars and Martin O’Flaherty in the Lightning Rods.

For the full story, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271