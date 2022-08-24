Charlie just misses out on podium finish

Last weekend, August 20 and 21, saw the 40th Irish Grand Prix run at Nutts Corner race circuit.

Local Ballygawley driver Charlie Condy was in attendance for the two-day event with his team RNG Eacing, mum Jill and dad Ivor.

It followed a weekend racing in England with 32C heat, wih family and friends watching the action at home on alpha timing.

Saturday morning at the IGP was more of the weather that Charlie was used to.

With heavy rain most of the morning, the racing was delayed until the conditions improved. Charlie set the fastest time in practice, getting to grips with the slippery conditions.

The weather improved as the day went on, but Charlie struggled with pace on a dry track.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper