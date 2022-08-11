Killyman family star in motoring film

The Colberts, from Killyman, are the special focus of an online motoring magazine’s film that focuses on one of Northern Ireland’s best-known motorsport families.

Max Colbert may only be 11 but he’s already putting his foot down to make progress in the world of karting - hardly a surprise given who his dad and grandad are.

The third-generation racing driver is the son of Stephen and grandson of rally legend Ken, now 70.

The duo are working together to help the talented youngster who is already learning and benefitting from his dad and grandad’s racing and engineering expertise.

You can watch the film here.