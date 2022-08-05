1300 Stock Cars National Championship at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday

1300 Stock Cars National Championship at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

The all action 1300 Stock Cars will contest their National Championship at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday night (August 6th). The formula has been in spectacular form of late with the big bumpers put to good use in hard fought, old-fashioned stock car style!

Defending National Champion is Rathfriland’s Ivan Elliott and he will be keen to keep the title on Ulster soil. Ivan also came close to winning the British Championship back in June in Scotland, only to be beaten by England’s Jacob Roff by a matter of inches on the line. Roff is also the Best in Britain Champion too, and he will be making the trip across from his Midlands base.

For the full story, check out this wee's Tyrone Courier or our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271