Charlie back on track with Kirkistown win!

It has been a busy week in the kart seat for Ballygawley boy, Charlie Condy.

Charlie was at the Three Sisters race track in Wigan with his team mates and RNG racing team on Wednesday 20th for a full day’s practice in preparation for a UKC race (taking place on the 12-14th August) then home and onto Kirkistown for Friday’s practice and for the race on Saturday 23rd.

With a warm day on Friday and conditions almost perfect, Charlie was setting his personal best times around Kirkistown race track.

