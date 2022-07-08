Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100

The road racing circus returned to Skerries after a two-year sabbatical owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club brought back the unique spectacle of pure road racing to the race starved fans, with the Country Crest-sponsored Skerries 100, taking place last weekend.

The iconic event, now in its 76th year, saw a mixed bag of quality racing, messy weather, and a large crowd.

