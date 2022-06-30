Topsy-turvy weekend for Dungannon rider Brown

Topsy-turvy weekend for Dungannon rider Brown
Up-and-coming short circuit rider, Dungannon's Adam Brown had a rather topsy-turvy weekend at Mondello Park.

With an extra race, due to the cancellation of their last race at the previous meeting, Adam would get to have four races.

On Saturday, Brown was under pressure from Jack Whearty, but at half distance, the Dungannon rider had edged his way to the front.

Whearty in pursuit then suffered a major engine blow and was out, this left Brown to take a well-deserved win from Rossi Dobson.

