Aughnacloy man Beattie a contender at Tullyroan

World Champion Nick Roots from Surrey tops the entry list at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday night (June 25th) as the Superstox formula contest the coveted Neil Davison Memorial Cup.

The Memorial Cup was first competed for last season, in memory of former driver Neil who was well respected around the local raceways. It was fitting that his brother Lee Davison, himself a former World Champion, was the inaugural winner of the beautiful trophy in 2021.

The Birches driver will be keen to pull off a successful defence, but English star Roots is sure to be a big threat on the night.

