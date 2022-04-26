Cookstown 100 marks centenary year in some style

MICHAEL ‘Micko’ Sweeney was the star of the sun-soaked 2022 Centenary Cookstown 100 road race meeting; with three wins, the Skerries rider took his first-ever KDM Hire Cookstown 100 Man of the Meeting award.

However, it was a day to forget for fellow front runners, Adam McLean, Mike Browne and Paul Jordan. Saturday's event brought to an end a fabulous week of celebrations for the Cookstown and District MCC, who were celebrating their Centenary year.

A successful bike run had taken place on the previous Tuesday evening, Wednesday evening was an even more popular night when the IMC presented a mini Bike demo in the Burn Road car park, and on Thursday evening, despite clashing with the Staffordshire classic show, almost 30 classic machines were on display on the Main Street in Cookstown. And Saturday saw the closing of what was indeed a very popular memorabilia exhibition in the Burnavon.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier