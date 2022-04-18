Cookstown 100 club marks its Centenary!

The 2022 KDM Hire Cookstown 100 will take place on Friday and Saturday 22/23 April. This year will be somewhat special, as the organising Club is celebrating their 100th birthday!

From its small beginnings in 1922, the Cookstown & District Motor Cycle Club holds the honour of being the oldest road race on the island of Ireland. The first event took place as a 30-mile event on Thursday 15th June 1922, which also means the Cookstown race is four months older than the Ulster Grand Prix, which was first held on Saturday, October 14th 1922.

The Cookstown and District Motor Cycle Club was formed at a meeting held on the evening of Saturday, February 11, 1922, on the premises of Mr James Fearon in Cookstown, a small, but popular public house situated on the main street of Cookstown, known to many locals as ‘Boss Fearons’!

