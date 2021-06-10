Stewartstown's Steven Ferguson in a class of his own!

THE third round of the 2021 Northern Ireland Autotest Championship, sponsored by McMillan Specialist Cars of Antrim, took place on Saturday, June 5 at the Transport Training Services Centre, Nutts Corner.

Organised by Larne Motor Club, just as Round 1 had been, and run at the same venue as Round 1, it came as little surprise that the overall winner was the same too. Steven Ferguson is simply in a class of his own. The Stewartstown man gave another masterclass and made it three events and three wins.

Full report / results and more pics in this week's Courier

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper