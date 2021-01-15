“We will not give up”

“We will not give up”

MOTORSPORT ace Kris Meeke is battling his way across the Saudi Arabian desert, contending with massive sand dunes, rough terrain and a series of mechanical woes.
But despite his difficulties, the Dungannon man insists he and his Dutch navigator, Wouter Rosegaar, will make it to the Dakar Rally finish line in Jeddah on Friday.
“We will not give up,” vowed Meeke.
The rally, which began on January 3, is the ultimate motorsport endurance event. It lasts 13 days, 12 of which are competitive with a rest day in the middle.
Meeke is racing in the lightweight T3 class in a PH Sport Zypher T3 buggy.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271