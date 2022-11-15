Shock and sadness at death of Clogher racing champion

Shock and sadness at death of Clogher racing champion

British Champion, Keith Farmer, from Clogher.

Tuesday 15 November 2022 11:08

THE funeral of well known and highly respected former British Champion motorcycle racer Keith Farmer, from Clogher, will take place today, Tuesday.

A service of thanksgiving will be held at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Mr Farmer, who was 35 years old, passed away suddenly last Thursday in Cumbria, England.

A death notice said he would be “remembered with love by all the family circle”.

