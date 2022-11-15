MAINTENANCE WORK TO 300 HOMES IN MID-ULSTER AXED

MAINTENANCE work on hundreds of homes in the Mid-Ulster area have been axed as the cost of living crisis continues to escalate.

Planned maintenance contracts by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to install new windows, kitchens and bathrooms in over 300 homes throughout Mid-Ulster area have been cancelled, the Courier can reveal.

In a letter to local Councillors, the Executive's Chief Executive Grainia Long blamed "severe inflationary pressures" and "fuel costs" within the construction industry on the cancellations.

Stated the Chief Executive: "As has been widely reported, the construction industry is suffering from severe inflationary pressures caused by rising material and fuel costs as well as labour and skills shortages.”

Read the full story in this week's Courier or go online.

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221116tyronecourier