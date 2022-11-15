In your packed 64-Page Tyrone Courier ... out now...

In your packed 64 Page Tyrone Courier this week...
Shock and sadness at death of Clogher motorcycle racer
18 pages of Remembrance Services in local towns and villages
Police challenged over 'blunt refusal' to investigate Valley Nursing Home deaths
Augher CPS picture page
Urology inquiry into Moy consultant – latest
Nurses vote for strike as major incident declared at Antrim Hospital
Two pages of around the courts
MLA salaries to be cut as election is delayed
Fivemiletown butcher amongst best in the world!
Christmas shopping focus on Augher, Clogher, Ballygawley and Fivemiletown
Anti-bullying special feature
Elder Ordained in Aughnacloy Free Presbyterian Church
.. plus Business, Health and Farming page
… and 17 pages of all the local sport
See this week's Courier or check us out online..
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221116tyronecourier