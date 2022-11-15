In your packed 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier... out now...

In your packed 64 Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week...



Maintenance work to 300 homes in Mid-Ulster axed

18 pages of Remembrance Services in local towns and villages

The Knockloughrim road that petrifies motorists!

Elk Entertainment Licence renewed by Council after overcrowding fine

St Mary's students support Olive Branch on Mental Health Day

Elvis comes to the Royal Hotel in Cookstown!

Urology inquiry into Moy consultant – latest

Nurses vote for strike as major incident declared at Antrim Hospital

Two pages of around the courts

MLA salaries to be cut as election is delayed

Institution of Rev Matthew Hagan to Brackaville, Donaghendry and Ballyclog

Christmas shopping focus on Augher, Clogher, Ballygawley and Fivemiletown

Anti-bullying special feature

Elder Ordained in Aughnacloy Free Presbyterian Church

.. plus Business, Health and Farming page

… and 17 pages of all the local sport



See this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check us out online..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221116tyronecourier