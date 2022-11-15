In your packed 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier... out now...

In your packed 64 Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week...
Maintenance work to 300 homes in Mid-Ulster axed
18 pages of Remembrance Services in local towns and villages
The Knockloughrim road that petrifies motorists!
Elk Entertainment Licence renewed by Council after overcrowding fine
St Mary's students support Olive Branch on Mental Health Day
Elvis comes to the Royal Hotel in Cookstown!
Urology inquiry into Moy consultant – latest
Nurses vote for strike as major incident declared at Antrim Hospital
Two pages of around the courts
MLA salaries to be cut as election is delayed
Institution of Rev Matthew Hagan to Brackaville, Donaghendry and Ballyclog
Christmas shopping focus on Augher, Clogher, Ballygawley and Fivemiletown
Anti-bullying special feature
Elder Ordained in Aughnacloy Free Presbyterian Church
.. plus Business, Health and Farming page
… and 17 pages of all the local sport
