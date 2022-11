18 Pages of Remembrance Service photos and reports from towns and villages throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster in this week's Courier including:

Moy

Dungannon

Cookstown

Ballygawley

Stewartstown

Newmills

Coagh

Coalisland

Magherafelt

Castledawson

Fivemiletown

Clogher

Loughgall

Maghera

Ballygawley Road Bombing

Cookstown High School

See this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check us out online..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221116tyronecourier