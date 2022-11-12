Remembrance Services in towns and villages throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster

Remembrance Services in towns and villages throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
Saturday 12 November 2022

TOWNS and villages throughout Mid-Ulster and Fermanagh and South Tyrone will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in two World Wars, the Troubles and other conflicts around the world at Remembrance Day Services this Sunday, with services reverting back to pre-Covid times.

See service details this week for the following:

Dungannon

Moy

Ballygawley

Cookstown

Stewartstown

Newmills

Coalisland

Magherafelt

Castledawson

Fivemiletown

Clogher

Loughgall

Ballygawley Road Bus Bombing

Read the full Remembrance Services' previews in this week's Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier

... and don't miss next week's Couriers for reports and photographs of Remembrance services in local our towns and villages.

