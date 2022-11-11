McAleer & Rushe sponsor GAA player Meyler at 'Plant for the Planet Games'

Leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe, who are the official sponsors of Tyrone GAA, has announced that it is supporting 'Plant the Planet Games' a charity led campaign to plant one million trees in Kenya.

The Cookstown-based company is sponsoring Tyrone player Conor Meyler to join 50 other GAA players from across Ireland taking part in 'Plant the Planet Games', a partnership between Warriors for Humanity, Self Help Africa and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

