McAleer & Rushe sponsor GAA player Meyler at 'Plant for the Planet Games'

McAleer & Rushe founder and chairman Seamus McAleer, Tyrone GAA star and Plant the Planet Games participant Conor Meyler, McAleer & Rushe Contracts Director Shane McCullagh and McAleer & Rushe Chief E

Friday 11 November 2022 18:00

Leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe, who are the official sponsors of Tyrone GAA, has announced that it is supporting 'Plant the Planet Games' a charity led campaign to plant one million trees in Kenya.

The Cookstown-based company is sponsoring Tyrone player Conor Meyler to join 50 other GAA players from across Ireland taking part in 'Plant the Planet Games', a partnership between Warriors for Humanity, Self Help Africa and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

