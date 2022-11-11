Application lodged to bring wind turbine to Moneymore

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application seeking permission to erect a wind turbine in Moneymore.

Lodged by agent Gravis Planning on behalf of HHT Renewables Ltd, the application seeks permission for the erection of a wind turbine with a hub height of 46m and 30.5m blades that is associated with the two electricity cabinets at lands approximately 715m north of 8 Tirgan Road, Moneymore.

The rotation of the turbines will be 61m in diameter and the blades will be made out of fiberglass reinforced polyester.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier