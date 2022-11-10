Public invited to submit views on A5

Views are being invited from the public on A5 Supplementary Environmental Information published by the Department for Infrastructure.

On completion, the A5 WTC project would provide 85 kilometres of new high standard dual carriageway between New Buildings and just south of Aughnacloy.

The Department published and consulted on a new Environmental Statement Addendum (ESA 2022) and associated documentation on the A5 Western Transport Corridor dual carriageway scheme in March 2022.

Having considered the opinions expressed in response to that consultation process, the Department is further consulting on a number of new and other updated reports as supplementary information to the ESA 2022.

