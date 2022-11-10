Clonoe Rural Development Agency reveals ambitious plans for development of area

An artists impression of what Clonoe Rural Development Agency’s new training pitch and spectator stand will look like. SC224459

Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has welcomed the “very ambitious” plans put in place by Clonoe Rural Development Agency (CRDA) to improve the area’s infrastructure and ensure its residents have numerous place to socialise.

At a meeting of the committee, members heard from John Paul O’Neill who explained the association’s plans for the future and how it plans to use the £50,000 funding given to it via council’s capital discretionary grant.

Addressing the meeting, Mr O’Neill explained over 400 homes have been built in Clonoe in the past 10 years and said the area has seen a “population explosion” as a result.

