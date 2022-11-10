Business park for Coalisland

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has granted outline planning permission for a small business park on the outskirts of Coalisland.

Appearing before Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, November 1, the application was lodged by O’Callaghan Planning on behalf of Eurosprings Ltd on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The application seeks outline permission to erect a small business park to include light and general industrial use/assembly/storage and businesses premises (20,000sq ft total) with parking, turning, loading, new access, boundary treatments and site works including a landscaped buffer adjacent to Eurosprings at 127 Ballynakilly Road.

