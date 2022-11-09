Tyrone nurses set for biggest strike yet

Wednesday 9 November 2022 10:31

Nurses from across Tyrone and Mid-Ulster look set to take part in the biggest ever strike by nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing is preparing to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days.

The final results are being counted but early indications point to a large majority of nurses voting in favour of action in a dispute over pay.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier

